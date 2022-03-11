Nollywood’s Kanayo O. Kanayo has taken to social media with a post highlighting some of his philanthropic activities

The actor announced that he has fulfilled his promise of donating marker boards to the primary schools he attended when he was much younger

A video showing the installation process and the thankful school students was also uploaded to the actor’s Instagram page

Kanayo noted that he intends to do more in other schools over the course of the year as many flooded his comment section with words of commendation

Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo recently clocked the big 60 and the celebration of the new age wasn’t just about merrymaking.

Kanayo returned to his Instagram page with an update he had shared with fans when he clocked the new age.

Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo donates 20 marker boards to primary school. Photo: @kanoy.o.kanayo

The Lionheart actor had promised to donate marker boards to the primary schools he attended in Enugu state.

Kanayo accompanied his post with a video showing the moment the blackboards in different classrooms were replaced with marker boards. The pupils equally extended their gratitude and appreciation to the actor.

Sharing the update, Kanayo wrote:

"My dear friends, Pledge made and fulfilled . Recall that on my birth date 01/03 , I pledged 20 MARKER BOARDS to the two Primary Schools I attended in Enugu to kick off my birthday celebrations which will be ongoing till end of the year. THEY SHOULD NOT BE USING BLACKBOARDS. The MARKER BOARDS have been mounted."

Fans hail Kanayo

