The Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki says he is open to a resolution with the Peoples Democratic Party leaders

Obaseki faulted those he described as mischief-makers trying to disrupt the ongoing peace process initiated by the party leadership

The Edo chapter of PDP and the state governor have been embroiled in crisis over the purported integration of new members

Benin, Edo state - Amid the crisis rocking the Edo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor Godwin Obaseki said he is open to a harmonious resolution with leaders, including Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

Obaseki made this known in a statement in Benin, the state capital on Thursday, March 17, Daily Trust reports.

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has said he is open to resolution with PDP leaders, including his Rivers State counterpart. Photo credit

Source: Twitter

This is coming in reaction to the three-man reconciliation committee set up by the national leadership of the PDP to resolve the crisis rocking the state.

Edo PDP has been engulfed in crisis since the governor joined and clinched its ticket at the build-up to the state governorship election.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In another report by Business Day, the governor disclaimed comments made on social media by some persons as regards the ongoing discussion between leaders within the party.

According to him, the national leadership of the party has commenced process to resolving the issues.

PDP in crisis as Wike replies Obaseki, says Edo governor a serial betrayer

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Wike attacked Obaseki, describing him as a serial betrayer and ungrateful person.

Wike rubbished Obaseki’s earlier diatribe against him, adding that the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has been vindicated.

Wike spoke during the inauguration of an expanded community Secondary School project in Omuanwa in Ikwere local government area of the state on Monday, March 14.

PDP's Ayu breaks silence on Wike, Obaseki war of words

In a related development, the national chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, Wednesday, March 16, called on party members to end the verbal attack and counter-attack.

Ayu made this urgent call during a joint meeting of the PDP's Board of Trustees (BoT) and the National Executive Committee (NEC) in Abuja

Describing the attacks as distractions, Ayu advised all and sundry to key into the party's focus, which is winning elections.

Source: Legit.ng