The federal government of Nigeria has reacted to Twitter's position on the Canadian truckers' protest

In his briefing on Sunday, February 13, Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture, accused the site of being double-faced

Mohammed noted that Twitter which supported EndSARS protesters in Nigeria has shut down the account of the protesters in Canada

Oro, Kwara state - The Jack Dorsey-owned micro-blogging site, Twitter, has been accused of using double standing in relation to protests around the world.

According to the Nigerian minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Sunday, February 13, the same Twitter that allegedly supported the EndSARS protesters in 2020 through its platform has turned against Canadian truckers who are protesting the government's COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, Daily Nigerian reports.

FG said Twitter is using double standards on protests across the world (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

The protesters who blocked major roads around the country apart from being subjected to some clampdown by the government, have been branded as terrorists and insurrectionists with their Twitter accounts shut down.

At a media briefing in his home state, Kwara, on Sunday, Mohammed decried the fact that while Twitter is frowning at the actions of the aggrieved truckers in Canada, it was one of the platforms that raised funds for the EndSARS protesters in Nigeria, The Guardian added.

His words:

“Twitter has suspended the truckers account while the Ontario government has frozen access to millions of dollars donated through online fundraising platform GiveSendGo to the protesters.

“Jim Watson, the Mayor of Ottawa, Canada’s capital city, has also declared a state of emergency in the city in response, saying the protests posed a threat to residents’ safety.

“Recall, gentlemen, that during the EndSars protest, which culminated in the blockade of public roads and massive destruction of government and private property, Canada was one of the countries that spoke out in support of the protesters.

“Recall also that Twitter actively supported the EndSars protesters and even helped them to raise fund while GoFundMe was used to raise funds for the protests.

“These are the same entities that are now rushing to distance themselves from the protesters in Canada and even denying them the use of their platforms.”

Twitter ban lift: Buhari's minister makes first tweet, reveals what Nigeria will become

Meanwhile, the minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, had said that Nigeria was better off with the conditions reportedly met by microblogging site, Twitter.

Keyamo reacting to the lifting of the ban placed on Twitter by the Federal Government of Nigeria on Wednesday, January 12, congratulated Nigerians.

In his first tweet, the minister said that those who prioritised politics over patriotism can now see that Nigeria is better off with the conditions that have been met by the microblogging company.

Source: Legit.ng