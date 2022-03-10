Two local government chairmen have been nabbed by the men of the Department of State Security Services

The LG boss was arrested for engaging the services of armed thugs in the state during a recent clash among supporters of two politicians

Meanwhile, the report indicates that political thuggery in the state, culminating in attacks and subsequent killings of innocent citizens

The operatives of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) have arrested Bashir Kutama and Faizu Alfindiki, LG chairmen of Gwarzo and Kano municipal area, respectively, over alleged use of armed thugs in the state.

The development comes after a recent clash between supporters of two politicians believed to be interested in running for the position of Kano governor, TheCable reports.

An aide of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje was also arrested on the same allegation. Photo credit: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

How it happened

Four persons were reportedly killed, while several others sustained injuries during the inauguration of officials of the APC for Kano southern senatorial zone in Rano.

A source at the DSS Kano command, who pleaded anonymity confirmed the arrest of the two LG chairmen to the newspaper.

The source said:

“Yes, they have arrested Mr Faizu Alfindiki, the chairman of Kano municipal area and Bashir Abdullahi Kutama, chairman of Gwarzo local government area, over allegations of sponsoring highly-placed political thuggery in the state, culminating in attacks and subsequent killings."

According to the source, the duo is currently undergoing interrogation, Daily Trust added.

