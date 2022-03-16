A piece of news that would gladden the heart of Nigerians, especially those who are jailed wrongly, as Nigerian female lawyers launched an app for justice

This is as the lawyers would offer free legal service to those indigent inmates in prison with the 'lawyers now now app', across the 36 states of the federation

Meanwhile, those who get arrested unjustly as well would be given access to the service of a probono lawyer with a snap of the finger

It is indeed a piece of exciting news and a step taken in the right direction after a long outcry by Nigerians seeking justice over unlawful detention, arrest and more.

A Nigerian group of all-female lawyers is at the forefront of rendering probono legal service to indigent inmates in prison.

The lawyers have an App called “Lawyers NowNow” where Nigerians across the 36 states who fall victim to police brutality, extortion, harassment, and arbitrary arrest can access the service of a probono lawyer within a minute, The Guardian reports.

The endless wait for justice for those in Nigeria’s prisons would be a thing of the past with this new development. Photo credit: The Guardian

Source: Facebook

The female lawyers of the Headfort Foundation are taking up cases of prison inmates, who can’t afford legal counsel.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Their Lawyers Now-Now app connects them to clients online.

The Foundation helps victims of police brutality in Nigeria and its lawyers have already helped over 200 people to get out of prison.

Large number of inmates in Nigerian prison are youths, prominent lawyer laments

Aladesanmi Joke, who is the Executive Director of Centre for Legal Support and Inmate Rehabilitation (CELSIR), has disclosed that the large number of inmates in Nigerian Prisons are youths.

Aladesanmi made this known exclusively to Legit.ng while lamenting over the state of electricity at the correctional centres.

She said that they had been organising virtual tutorial classes for inmates enrolled for the General Certificate Examination at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre but the epileptic power supply is the issue.

FG breaks silence on Kogi prison break, shares next line of action

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerians have been assured that the unidentified gunmen who attacked a prison facility in Kogi state will be brought to justice.

Sola Fasure, the media adviser to Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior disclosed this in a statement on Monday, September 13.

According to Fasure, one soldier and policeman, unfortunately, lost their lives during the attack while two guards haven't been accounted for.

Source: Legit.ng