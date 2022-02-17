Aladesanmi Joke, who is the Executive Director of Centre for Legal Support and Inmate Rehabilitation (CELSIR), has disclosed that the large number of inmates in Nigerian Prisons are youths.

Aladesanmi made this known exclusively to Legit.ng while lamenting over the state of electricity at the correctional centres.

She said that they had been organising virtual tutorial classes for inmates enrolled for the General Certificate Examination at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre but the epileptic power supply is the issue.

Aladesanmi Joke decries a large number of youths in Nigerian Prison. Photo credit: Adewunmi Adeoye

Source: Original

Joke explained that online class was organized to assist inmates undertaking the educational program in the correctional facility with quality teaching in preparation for the National Examination.

Legit.ng's regional reporter, Adewunmi Adeoye reports that the Director revealed that the Centre donated 2.8KVA solar power to the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ikoyi, Lagos to ensure smooth delivery of its ongoing virtual tutorial class.

Aladesanmi said:

“Our inquiry into the average age of inmates in the Correctional Centers across the country reveals that a large number of inmates are youths in their prime who can still contribute significantly to economic growth if equipped with the right skills.

“It is therefore important that their time in incarceration be focused on equipping them with life skills that will make reintegration worthwhile.

“As part of its rehabilitation objectives, CELSIR, through its educational supports project had earlier organized virtual tutorial classes for inmates enrolled for the General Certificate Examination at the Ikoyi Custodial Centre.

“Despite the tremendous impact of the virtual class, the objective has not been optimized due to frequent power interruptions.

“As an organization that advocates for effective rehabilitation of inmates, we have considered it paramount to resolve this hiccup by supplying the prison with a Solar Power System to ensure smooth delivery of the online classes."

