A major tourism site in Niger state in north-central Nigeria has gotten the attention of foreign investors

The site, Shagunu Beach Resort is a rich natural environment that projects excellent opportunities to attract further economic development

Experts say as a riverside, it portends limitless prospects for positive growth associated with tourism industry development

Minna - Efforts by the governor of Niger state, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello to boost tourism in the state has received major encouragement with the decision of a major financial group to bankroll the project.

Legit.ng gathered that the decision of the foreign investor to invest in Shagunu Beach Resort was the outcome of Governor Bello’s foreign investment drives in recent times.

Niger state governor, Abubakar Sani Bello is reputed to have invested heavily in tourism. Photo credit: @chiefpressngs

Shagunu Beach Resort, located in Borgu local government area of Niger state has been a major investment centre believed to be on the priority list of the current administration in the state.

Disclosing this in a statement mid-week, the state commissioner for culture and tourism, Mrs. Chidawa Rifkatu Adamu said:

“It is the desire of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello led administration in the state to make Shagunu Beach Resort one of the country’s top tourism sites and a destination of first choice.’’

Speaking in a similar vein, Lead Consultant Chief Executive Officer of Marcom Support Services Ltd, Mr. Hakeem Adewale Akintunde said it gladdens the heart that Shagunu Beach Resort has gotten the attention of a global financial player.

He noted that for over three years now, the state government has embarked on aggressive infrastructural development of communities in the area.

He revealed that empirical evidence of the master-plan of Shagunu Beach Resort shows that Shagunu will be promoted as a rising riverside resort destination of choice in the Sahara.

He stated that the project which is conceived as a Public-Private Partnership on Build, Operate and Own Model is aimed at putting Niger state on the global tourism map while boosting the internally generated revenue of the state.

He added:

“It is our mandate to market and project this God-given resort to the outside world and investors with the hope of making the Beach the first of its kind in Nigeria and South of the Sahara.’’

The beach, situated in the widest part of the River Niger occupies 1000 hectares of land as the river spans 34km across River Niger.

Shagunu is a rich natural environment that projects excellent opportunities to attract further economic development.

Other side attractions and landmarks of Shagunu Beach are Kainji National Park, the Largest National Park of Nigeria which contains Kainji Lake, the Borgu Game Reserve, and the Zugurma Game Reserve.

