People of the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state have been thrown into fear following an attack by some gunmen in the locality

The gunmen were said to have attacked three different communities in the local government area in the early hours of Tuesday, March 8

Two people were killed during the attack while four others including a Catholic priest were abducted during the incident

Two people have been killed after some yet to be identified gunmen launched an attack in the Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The gunmen who invaded the community on Tuesday, March 8, were also said to have kidnapped a Reverend Father, Joseph Akeke of Kudenda Catholic Church.

Daily Trust reports that three other residents of the community were also kidnapped alongside the priest.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the communities while shooting sporadically into the air Photo: Kaduna state governor

Speaking on the incident, an eyewitness said the two people killed during the attack have been identified as Luka, a local guard in charge of the resident of the priest and Isiaka Aremu, whose home was attacked by the gunmen.

Other people who were kidnapped during the attack which took place at about 1 am on Tuesday, March 8, included a woman and her two adult children.

The attack by the gunmen was said to have lasted for about one hour 30 minutes with the bandits shooting sporadically into the air to scare residents. They also invaded three other communities in the area.

A resident of the community, who identified himself as Samson said:

“We couldn’t sleep last night due to tension and gunshots."

Confirming the incident, Aremu's son said his father lived alone in his compound and he is yet to understand how the bandits gained entry into his house.

