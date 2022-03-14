Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police has opened up on the delay in the implementation of the new salary package for officers

In 2021, the federal government approved twenty per cent increase in the salaries for personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF)

The new salary package for police officers scheduled to start by January 2022, however, three months after, the implementation is yet to be achieved

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba is accelerating efforts to ensure the full implementation of the increment of salaries and allowances for personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Baba made the disclosure in a statement signed on his behalf by the acting force spokesman, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi and made available to Legit.ng.

The police boss has debunked reports that personnel of the force were planning to embark on strike over non-implementation of the new salary package. Photo credit: Nigerian Police Force

He said:

"Since that approval, then salaries and Wages Commission has issued an implementation circular, the Honourable Minister of Police Affairs and the IGP have been working with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to ensure the stoppage of tax deductions as directed by the President and approved by the Federal Executive Council.”

Recall that the minister police affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi back in 2021 disclosed that the new salary package was proposed by the president.

The increment approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for police officers would start by January this 2022 but three months after, the implementation is yet to be achieved.

The police boss on Monday, March 14, explained that stakeholders involved in the implementation of increment for officers of the force are still working on the new salary package.

According to him, he would ensure the increment which was President Muhammadu Buhari’s initiative becomes a reality.

The statement is coming amid reports that police officers were planning to embark on a protest by March 26 to demand increment in their salaries and allowances.

Adejobi in reaction to the reports said no police officer would descend so low to protest salary increment because they are aware of the implications.

The acting force spokesman dismissed the report, saying it was an attempt by unscrupulous individuals to bring the force to disrepute, misinform the public and heat up the polity.

The police boss was quoted as saying:

“It is pertinent to emphasize that the IGP is accelerating efforts to ensure the full implementation of the increment of salaries and allowances proposed by the President and approved by the Federal Executive Council.

“It is important to accentuate that it was the President’s initiative without any demand from the police to direct the process of increasing salaries and allowances. The Federal Government is therefore fully committed to the implementation of the new salary package.”

