The committee inaugurated for the renegotiation of the ASUU/FG agreement of 2009 have been tasked with resolving the issues causing strike actions within the next three months

The mandate was handed to members of the committee by the minister of education Adamu Adamu on Monday, March 7

Adamu said the committee is also expected to submit a report on its activities and developed workable terms at the expiration of the deadline

A seven-man committee that was inaugurated to renegotiate the FGN 2009 Agreements with all the university-based unions across the country has been given a deadline.

The committee has been mandated to ensure that it develops implementable and workable terms that could address the challenges rocking the education system.

The minister of education has mandated the committee on ASUU/FG agreement to finalise and submit its report within three months Photo: Adamu Adamu

Source: Twitter

Daily Trust reports that the minister of education, Adamu Adamu, while inaugurating the team on Monday, March 7, admonished its members to carry out every assignment listed with the seriousness and urgency it deserves.

Adamu said that all tasks and deliverables must be ready within the next three months considering the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He also mandated the committee to review the draft proposed FGN/ASUU Agreement 2009, liaise and consult with relevant stakeholders to finalise the position of the federal government on the issues in the draft.

The Punch also reports that the minister directed the committee to renegotiate realistic and workable terms for the 2009 agreements with other university-based unions.

Adamu added that the committee would also negotiate and ensure it makes recommendations on other issues it deems relevant to reposition the Nigerian universities for global standards.

According to Adamu, the committee is expected to submit proposed draft agreements within three months from the date of inauguration.

ASUU strike: NANS talks tough as Nigerian govt says no money to meet lecturers’ demands

Nigerian students had promised to do all within their powers to ensure that lecturers go back to their classrooms despite the strike action.

This assurance was given by the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students on Thursday, March 3.

NANS warned that any attempt to keep students out of school would be totally resisted by the association.

ASUU strike: Minister Ngige meets Buhari, reveals how much FG has paid lecturers so far

The industrial strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had resulted in a meeting between the president and Chris Ngige.

The minister of labour and employment said lecturers have been paid a total of N97.2 billion since the agreement with ASUU.

Ngige added that the Nigerian government is not opposed to the payment of good salaries and emoluments to university lecturers.

Source: Legit.ng