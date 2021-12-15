The review and upgrade of salaries of all police personnel across Nigeria has been increased by 20 per cent

This was disclosed in Abuja on Wednesday, December 15, after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting

According to Maigari Dingyadi, minister of police affairs the review exercise is expected to take effect from January 2022

Abuja - Twenty per cent increase in the salaries for personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has been approved by the federal government.

The Punch reports that the minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi made this known after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, December 15.

Dingyadi speaking to State House Correspondents revealed that the increase which will take effect from January 2022, is a product of the issues raised during the #EndSARS protests, Channels TV added.

Recall that back in October 2020, one of the demands made by EndSARS protesters was primarily improved welfare for police officers.

According to Dingyadi, the move is meant to boost the morale of police personnel across the country.

