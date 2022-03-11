Nigerian police officers risk disciplinary actions if found not dressing properly while on routine operations

The inspector-general of police has described improper dressing by police officers as embarrassing

All unit heads of the police have been enjoined to ensure immediate enforcement and adherence to the new rule

The inspector-general of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has placed an embargo on the use of unauthorized outfits or uniforms during patrol or other routine operations.

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng on Friday, March 11, Baba said the Nigerian Police Force frowns at any officer who violates these rules urging the Police provost to ensure strict enforcement.

IGP Alkali recently approved new dress codes for female police officers. Photo Credit: (Nigerian Police Force)

Source: Facebook

Baba decried that the ignorant and lackadaisical attitude of improper dressing by police is one of the factors that registers negative impressions of the police in the minds of Nigerians.

He however noted that all officers involved in patrols, stationed at checkpoints, and other related operations must comply and be of strict adherence to the rules.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The inspector-general equally warned that all supervisory officers would be held vicariously liable in the event that personnel under their command violate the new order.

IGP Baba prohibit use of customized t-shirts

Some of the prohibited uniforms include t-shirts and face caps with “Special Forces”, “Commando”, “Gallant MOPOL”, “SCORPION”, and other inscriptions that do not affiliate with the Nigerian Police Force.

The Inspector-General of Police has assured well-meaning members of the public that the Force leadership is committed to promoting strategic police reforms geared at sanitizing operational engagements, and bequeathing to the nation a professional policing system as required.

IGP announces new dress code for female cops

Contrastingly, the inspector-general of police recently approved new dress codes for female police officers all over the federation.

Female police officers are now allowed to wear stud earrings and headscarf under berets as well as peak caps.

According to a statement released by the force's public relations officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi the move is intended to "guarantee inclusion, gender mainstreaming, ethnic and religious diversity in the workplace for optimum output and professionalism."

Source: Legit.ng