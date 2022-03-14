Senator Shehu Sani was a guest of the religious outfit, Hisbah in the northern city of Kano on Monday, March 14

Sani who had criticised Hisbah in the past, said he visited to see things for himself and advise the religious outfit to expand its scope of activities

The human rights activist also jocularly pleaded that members of Hisbah allow people with afro, like himself, grow their hair

Kano - Politician and human rights activist, Senator Shehu Sani on Monday, March 14 visited the famous Kano state Hisbah board.

Speaking with journalists on the official visit, Senator Sani said was at the board to demand explanations to some questions and equip himself with the activities of Hisbah following his encounters with several narratives attributed to them and paraded across the state.

Shehu Sani also tasked the Hisbah board to focus on fighting banditry.

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust newspaper quoted him as saying:

“Many things have been said about Hisbah and I believe that as a former senator, human and civil rights activist, I should practically visit their office and hear from them on what are their duties and responsibilities and also issues that are being attributed to them.”

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I am happy to hear that they have not prohibited those who decided to keep afro like me because I am here to defend the right of people to keep their hair.

“Secondly, they have told me in practical terms that they are against the manufacture, distillation, disposal, consumption, and possession of intoxicating alcohol in the state.

“They told me they have a dress code which if you violate, you face the law. The issue of mannequins that you cannot keep with the head. Films and movies. It is good to engage an institution like them.

“As religious police, they have a duty to unite and see how they can combat banditry and terrorism in Nigeria.

“Terrorists have been using the name of Islam in destroying the image of Islam and Muslims.

“The need for Hisbah to organise themselves and ideologically confront terrorists and bandits is very important. The need for them to intervene in mobilizing people to stand against banditry and terrorism in the northern part of Nigeria.

“There’s also need for them to reach out to rural communities and educate our citizens on the need for them not to join bandits and terrorist is also very important.

“So, apart from enforcing religious law, there’s need for them to also at this hour to be very much present, active, and agile in finding a lasting solution into the problems of Insecurity bedevilling our people.”

Senator Sani also shared the video of his visit via his Twitter page.

Hisbah destroys almost four million bottles of beer in Kano

Recall that Kano Hisbah destroyed nearly four million bottles of beer in its latest crackdown on alcohol.

The bottles were crushed into the ground by bulldozers in Kano in front of crowds cheering "Allahu Akbar" (God is Great).

The beers had been seized from trucks coming from mainly southern Nigeria and Hisbah officials say they rolled over 3,873,163 bottles of beer and other types of alcohol in bulldozers at a wide-open space as part of a war against intoxicants.

Hisbah to Kano tailors: Mannequin ban covers non-Muslims

Meanwhile, the Kano Hisbah Board says it has been engaging with indigenous tailors in the state ahead of an implementation drive following its ban on the usage of mannequins for the display of apparel.

The religious outfit said tailors who insist on using mannequins must rip off their limbs, heads and keep their shoulders concealed.

Asked how the ban affects non-Muslim tailors, Sina said he is confident in his approach for such cases, adding that they would abide by the rule.

Source: Legit.ng