Leaders across the country have been urged to be of good conscience and lead the Nigerian people aright

This call was made by a former minister of works, Ibrahim Musa Kazaure during an interview with Radio France International

According to Kazaure all former and serving public holders in various offices across Nigeria stole the country blind

A former Nigerian minister, Musa Kazaure, has said that many politicians and those who have held public offices including governors, ex-governors, presidents and ex-presidents should be jailed.

Kazaure who served as the minister of works said the manner in which some politicians serve the country is horrible.

The former minister said actions taken by leaders affect the life and well-being of the populace Photo: Ibrahim Musa Kazaure

Daily Trust reports that Kazaure lamented that since Nigerian regained its democracy in 1999, politicians have continued to sabotage the nation.

His words:

“Even me talking to you, what we did to Nigeria, we deserve to be jailed."

Noting that Nigerian politicians have failed the people and the country, Kazaure condemned the level of stealing done in Nigeria.

According to him, politicians and public office holders across Nigeria are involved in stealing funds on quite a high scale.

Kazaure who served as Nigeria's ambassador to Saudi Arabia said it is unfortunate that with all the available human and material resources the country is blessed with, not one sector of the economy can be said to be succeeding.

Also decrying the challenges faced by citizens due to the actions and roles played by the politicians, the former minister leaders have the opportunity to make a change but those in Nigeria have ceased to take such chances.

Kazaure added:

“I used to say, I, Ibrahim Musa Kazaure, we have cheated Nigeria and her poor masses. To tell you the truth, we are all the same. What we did during our time wasn’t what we should have done because some of us got the opportunity and some didn’t.

“Not (just) this government, all of us have done nothing. If we have done something, Nigeria wouldn’t be the way it is today because we have the money and manpower but see what these small countries have turned to. They have become tourist sites to Nigerians. It’s shameful."

Nigeria's education and persisting ASUU strike

Further decrying the constant industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Kazaure said it is clear that development is far from Nigeria.

He noted:

“It is in Nigeria that the education system is still going on strike. Then when are we going to develop? I am not going to occupy any seat in Nigeria even if they will give me for free. Whatever position one will offer.

“I challenge everyone in Nigeria, even the president, to go and check. I have spoken the truth. Whoever stole Nigeria’s money should return it. I told Buhari that whoever stole should be arrested, including myself, we should return it if proven."

