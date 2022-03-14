Following the recent court judgment concerning his mandate, Governor Umahi has had the backing of NANS

The national students association says the order asking the governor to vacate office is rather suspicious

The association further highlighted the achievements of the Ebonyi state governor, while urging students in the state to remain calm

FCT, Abuja - The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has decried the order of the Federal High Court in Abuja, presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo which asked Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state to vacate office.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Monday, March 14 and signed by NANS Senate President, Comrade Chuks Innocent Okafor, the students association said:

“At first, our feeling was that of unbelief, because we could not believe that such an order could be made in the circumstances of the available law and legal precedence.

“Secondly, we were amused that anyone could contemplate the removal of a Governor and his Deputy and replacing them with persons unknown to the electorate and electoral processes leading to the 2019 gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State.

“As it continued, we became worried that Ebonyians and indeed, Nigerians were being misinformed about the entire matter.

“Seriously, we became very worried that one of the unarguably best leaders in contemporary Nigerian, nay, African history is being distracted and this is where NANS became disappointed about the entire vexed issue.

“As an organisation, NANS has followed up with the administration of Governor Dave Umahi in Ebonyi, and like all other responsible organizations or persons, can testify to his midas touch in the state, for which we strongly believe that his leadership dexterity and developmental genius is needed at the centre in Abuja.

“While many governors are trying to find their feet, Umahi has turned Ebonyi from a rural state into a megacity with supersonic infrastructure. For NANS, that is not the kind of a leader to be distracted with judicial abracadabra.”

The association insisted that the governor cannot be removed, except by the conditions provided in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which are:

1. Death

2. Resignation

3. Incapacitation

The association also urged citizens of the state, especially the student community to be calm, focused and continue to support the governor.

Court judgement: Umahi, deputy, seek stay of execution after order sacking them from office

Meanwhile, Governor Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, have asked the Federal High Court for an order staying the execution of its judgment directing them to vacate their offices as governor and deputy of Ebonyi state respectively.

In a motion on notice filed by their counsel, Chukwuma Machukwu- Ume (SAN), the applicants prayed the court for an order staying the execution of the orders made in the judgment delivered on Tuesday, March 8.

The presiding judge had directed the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to immediately receive from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the names of its candidates to replace them.

Umahi breaks silence, says judge lacks the power to remove him

Reacting to the judgement sacking him from office, Governor Umahi said Justice Inyang Ekwo lacks the power to remove him from his position.

The embattled governor also stated that the judge has put the Nigerian judiciary on trial.

He, however, berated the PDP and its lawyers, adding that they misled Justice Ekwo.

