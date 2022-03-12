Governor Samuel Ortom has described the late speaker of the Second Republic, Benjamin Chaha, as a humble and respected elder statesman

Ortom said Benue state has lost a father figure who was always available to give wise counsel to young people in the state

According to the governor, Chaha would always be remembered for his commitment to the ideals of nationhood

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, on Saturday, March 12, described the death of a former speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Chaha, as a huge loss to the state.

While expressing grief over Chaha's passing, Ortom said that Benue state has lost a father figure.

A statement signed by Nathaniel Ikyur, the chief press secretary to the governor and seen by Legit.ng said Ortom in a tribute said Chaha was one of the pathfinders and father who nurtured and groomed the present generation of political leaders.

The governor of Benue state has described the late Benjamin Chaha as respected elderstateman Photo: Kolough Clems Jnr

Source: Facebook

Also noting that Chaha was a man who lived in humility and simplicity without affluence, the governor described the late former lawmaker as a respected elder and statesman who was always there to give wise counsel to the young ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said:

"His death has created a huge vacuum for us."

Further stating that Chaha was a fine gentleman who practised politics of inclusiveness and without bitterness, Ortom said the later elder statesman will be remembered for his unwavering commitment to the ideals of nationhood.

Ortom added:

"It is on record that as speaker of the House of Representatives, he took the entire nation as he constituency and neither segregated nor discriminated against any one on account of tribe or religion."

He also prayed that the good Lord grants him eternal rest and give the immediate family the fortitude to bear the loss.

We were all satisfied, former lawmaker opens up on his salaries, allowances as speaker House of Reps in 1983

A former speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Akaai Chaha, in an interview disclosed what he earned as a lawmaker.

The ex-lawmaker said his salary was pegged at N15,000 and they (all the lawmakers at the time) were all satisfied and diligent in carrying out their duties.

According to Chaha who served in the Second Republic, lawmakers in 1983 were not carried away by money or material things.

Benjamin Chaha: National loss as former House of Reps speaker dies

Nigeria had lost one of its prominent political stakeholders and former House of Reps Speaker, Benjamin Chaha.

Chaha, an indigene of Benue state, had been reportedly sick for a while before he eventually died on Wednesday afternoon, March 9.

The deceased was elected as the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the second tenure of President Shehu Shagari in 1983.

Source: Legit.ng