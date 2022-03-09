Former Speaker of House of Representatives in the second republic, Benjamin Chaha, is dead.

Chaha who hails from Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State was said to have been sick for a while before he died Wednesday afternoon, The Punch reported.

He was elected to the House of Representatives on the platform of the defunct NPN in the 1983 general elections.

He was elected as the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the second tenure of President Sheu Shagari in 1983.

The news of his death was confirmed by his first son, Justice Steven Chaha, who declined further comment, saying further details will be available on Thursday.

When asked if his father was dead, Steven said, “Yes but please wait and see me in the office tomorrow (Thursday) so I can give you details.”

Benjamin Chaha was born in 1940.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Source: Legit.ng