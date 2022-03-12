The industrialization policy of the Hope Uzodimma administration through economic diversification into agriculture has received a boost

The state government has partnered with the National Agricultural Land Development Authority to establish a farm estate in its domain

The occasion was also used to announce that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N18billion investment in a moribund farm in the state

Owerri - Governor Hope Uzodimma on Friday, March 11 commissioned the Acharaubo Farm Estate at Emekuku in Owerri North local government area of Imo state.

The project which is in partnership with the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA), a federal government agency, is an investment of the state that had been abandoned for over three decades.

Governor Hope Uzodimma, flanked by NALDA's CEO, Prince Paul Ikonne and his deputy, Placid Njoku, commissioning the Acharaubo Farm Estate in Owerri. Photo credit: Imo state government

With over 35 hectares of land, the estate currently has six poultry houses with 18 pens that contain about 10,000 birds, three goat houses with 196 goats, three pig houses containing 108 pigs, three solar-powered boreholes, access roads, and drainage, as well as solar-powered street lights.

Legit.ng gathered that just like other NALDA farm estates, the target of the Acharaubo Farm Estate is to create job opportunities for the youths and women of the community.

Experts say the initiative would complement the existing state policy on agriculture of the Uzodimma administration and boost economic activities in the state.

Speaking during the inauguration, the chief executive officer of NALDA, Prince Paul Ikonne, commended Governor Uzodimma for partnering with the agency in the project which he noted will create employment for the host communities and the state at large.

He also announced that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved an investment of N18 billion in the reactivation of Songhai Farm Project in Imo state.

Governor Uzodimma expressed appreciation, on behalf of the state, to President Buhari for aiding and harnessing agricultural potentials in the state towards economic growth.

The governor also reassured the people of Imo of his administration's continued strive for a better state.

Hope Uzodimma visits President Buhari, seeks additional federal partnership

Recall that Governor Uzodimma had on Tuesday, February 16 visited President Buhari to brief him on the progress of work at the Oguta seaport, a state-owned project being developed in partnership with the federal government.

The governor also briefed the president on the security situation in his domain, the performance of the Balloon Technology Flood Control, and plans to build a power-generating plant at Nworie River.

Governor Uzodimma also gave the president assurances of the continued efforts of his administration to harness available resources in building productive partnerships with the federal government and the private sector for the development of Imo state.

Obasanjo commends Hope Uzodimma’s developmental strides in Imo state

Meanwhile, Nigeria's former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has commended Governor Uzodimma on his government's developmental strides that Imo state is witnessing under his administration.

Obasanjo paid the compliment during his 85th birthday celebration, hosted by the first family of Imo state at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Owerri.

Speaking on the sidelines of the celebration, the former president called for improved engagements with genuinely frustrated militant members of society to de-escalate conflict and promote peace.

