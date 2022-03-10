Former President Olusegun Obasanjo was on a private visit to Owerri, the Imo state capital, recently

Obasanjo was hosted by the state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, who used the opportunity to celebrate the former president's 85th birthday

The ex-president on his part, commended Governor Uzodimma for his giant developmental strides in the southeast state

Owerri - Nigeria's former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, GCFR has commended Governor Hope Uzodimma on the laudable developmental strides that Imo state is witnessing under his administration.

Obasanjo paid the compliment during his 85th birthday celebration, hosted by the first family of Imo state at the Banquet Hall of Government House, Owerri.

Obasanjo stated that Governor Uzodimma’s developmental strides in Imo state are enormous. Photo credit: Imo state government

Speaking on the sidelines of the celebration, the former president called for improved engagements with genuinely frustrated militant members of society to de-escalate conflict and promote peace.

Governor Hope Uzodimma on his part thanked the former president for his support and his political journey through the years.

The governor said:

“Baba, as he is fondly called, remains a pan-Nigerian who has contributed greatly to the progress, development, and unity of our nation.

“As he continues to enjoy the blessings of God with longevity, we will continue to tap from his wisdom in nation-building and economic growth.”

We’ve restored democracy in Imo, says Governor Hope Uzodimma

Governor Uzodimma had earlier declared that his government has succeeded in restoring democracy in Imo state.

The governor made the declaration during the 6th stakeholders meeting involving leaders drawn from across the state which was monitored by Legit.ng.

According to Uzodimma, his government was founded on the democratic principles of open, transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance.

Governor Uzodimma vows to ensure a safer Imo in 2022

Earlier, the governor advocated for a renewed and collective effort by the people of Imo to stamp out violence and other forms of criminality in the state this year.

In his new year message to the people of the state, Uzodimma pledged that his administration will work in concert with the security agencies to ensure a safer Imo in 2022 and beyond.

He also pledged that his administration will this year redouble efforts to redress the infrastructural deficit it met on assumption of office.

