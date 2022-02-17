During his official visit to President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Hope Uzodimma briefed the Nigerian leader on activities in Imo state

The governor told the president about the progress of work at the Oguta seaport, a state-owned project being developed in partnership with the federal government

Governor Uzodimma also informed the president of his administration's collaborations with the security agencies in Imo

Aso Rock - Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state on Tuesday, February 16 visited President Muhammadu Buhari to brief him on the progress of work at the Oguta seaport, a state-owned project being developed in partnership with the federal government.

The governor also briefed the president on the security situation in his domain, the performance of the Balloon Technology Flood Control, and plans to build a power-generating plant at Nworie River.

President Buhari welcoming Governor Uzodimma to his office before the meeting. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Writing on his official Facebook page, Governor Uzodimma said:

“In my usual manner of keeping active the feedback channels to President Muhammadu Buhari on partnership programmes and projects in Imo state, I briefed Mr President yesterday on the tremendous progress recorded in bringing the security situation in Imo state under control.

“At the meeting I sought and received Mr. President’s consent for the federal government’s support to our administration’s effort in this regard, having procured additional equipment including Armoured Personnel Carriers for the Nigeria Police Force to be used in the ten federal constituencies in Imo state and other technology-driven security gadgets for the Department of State Security.

“I also briefed Mr. President on the progress of the Oguta seaport. With the ongoing partnership of the private sector, the completion and activation of the Oguta seaport would boost economic activities across the entire southeast.

“Mr. President was also informed of the performance of the Balloon Technology Flood Control project of our administration, which he commissioned during his one-day working visit to Imo state in September 2021.

“This technology aggregates and empties the floodwaters that had for almost 30 years ravaged parts of our city center into the Nworie River.

“This development has greatly increased the volume of water at the river and improved its capacity to generate sufficient electricity for the entire Owerri Metropolis and its environs.

“I, therefore, sought Mr. President’s approval for the federal government’s partnership in the building of a power-generating plant at Nworie River.”

Governor Uzodimma also said he gave the president assurances of the continued efforts of his administration to harness available resources in building productive partnerships with the federal government and the private sector for the development of Imo state.

