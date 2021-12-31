Musiliu Akinsanya aka MC Oluomo's aide has said it was the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) people that are asking him to vie for the stool of the Oba of Oshodi.

Recall that since a picture of MC Oluomo in royal regalia went viral, reactions have not seized.

The main subject of discussions was his eligibility to the throne. Even a royal family had issued a statement, calling on the state government to step in.

However, it has been established that MC Oluomo is an Awori from Oshodi. Also, his grand-uncle, Seidu Akinsanya, was a Baale of Oshodi.

Following the controversies, Vanguard reached out to him.

His aide, who didn’t want to be named, said: “It is Oluomo’s people that are asking him to vie for the obaship of Oshodi,” and then refused to expatiate.

Asked if there would be a formal briefing by MC Oluomo, the aide said: “I will let you know if and when there would be a press conference.”

Source: Legit.ng