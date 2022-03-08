Concerned Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has reacted to the sad news of Oluwabamise Ayanwole's death.

The 22-year-old fashion designer was allegedly murdered in cold blood by a (Bus Rapid Transit) BRT driver.

Following the ugly incident, the mother of one cautioned Lagosians to be very careful and vigilant since one is no longer safe inside government buses.

Abraham has queried the Lagos state government on the security measures put in place to protect the lives of those living in the state.

The Elevator Baby star actress also sympathized with the bereaved family of Bamise and promised to join other well-meaning Nigerians to support them in any way possible.

The mother of one also warns the citizens of their safety:

"Lagosians, please be careful, we cannot move about like everything is okay. Things are not okay if we are not safe inside government buses."

Commiserating with the family of the bereaved, Toyin said:

"And to the family of Ayanwole Oluwabamise I sympathize with you. Some of us will reach out to see how you can go through this phase with some measure of ease-no easy way in grieve. May God truly console you. This is such a sad incident!"

Fans Reactions

@Abidamm_Abigeal

"I just listened to the voice note she kept sending to her friends while in the bus. She was suspicious all along. This country is so dangerous."

@Omonioladamisola

"No where is safe. God will continue to protect us."

@Michael Otaru

"It is just a mere speech to protect the interest of investors in BRT Franchise and calm the nerves of users who enter the bus to their respective destination. "

@Iwuala_Ifeoma

"Am tired of this country Nigeria. Ukraine is even far more better than this country with its present problems. Bamishe doesn't deserve what she got. This is pure wickedness."

@Harnikclassic

"You are supposed to tag the Lagos state government and our president and vice president. "

Driver of BRT bus late Bamise entered shares what happened

While the public continues to demand that justice be served in the murder of 22-year-old Bamise Ayanwole, who went missing and was later found dead after boarding a BRT, the bus driver has narrated what happened on that day.

In an interview with TVC News, the driver identified as Andrew absolved himself of having anything to do with the murder stating that he ran away out of fear.

According to him, three unidentified men who boarded the bus after he picked the lady were behind the murder.

