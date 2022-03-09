The ruling party, All Progressives Congress has finally released its zoning list ahead of its national convention

Salisu Dambatta, the director of publicity, APC National Headquarters, Abuja, on Wednesday, confirmed this development through a statement

APC also zoned the national secretary position to the south-west, while the south-east will produce deputy national chairman (South) and South-South will take Deputy National Publicity Secretary

To confirm earlier reports that it has zoned its national chairmanship office to the North-Central, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its zoning list for the National Working Committee (NWC) positions.

This is coming 17 days to the party’s elective national convention slated for Saturday, March 26, 2022.

A statement by the party’s director of publicity, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta, noted that the party has also zoned the National Secretary position to the South-West, while the South-east will produce deputy national chairman (South) and South-South will take Deputy National Publicity Secretary, The Nation reports.

Governor Sani Bello of Niger state had today, inaugurated a new committee ahead of the party's national convention. Photo credit: APC Governors

Source: Facebook

The North-East is to get the deputy national chairman (North) position, Leadership added.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the recommendations of the Committee on Zoning as detailed below:

NORTH-CENTRAL: Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau States

1. National Chairman

2. National Vice Chairman (North Central)

3. Deputy National Secretary

4. Deputy National Legal Adviser

5. Deputy National Publicity Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex - Officio Member

SOUTH-SOUTH: Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo and Rivers States

1. National Vice Chairman (South South)

2. National Publicity Secretary

3. National Women Leader

4. Deputy National Treasurer

5. Deputy National Welfare Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex - Officio Member

SOUTH - WEST: Ekiti, Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Oyo States

1. National Secretary

2. National Vice Chairman

3. National Youth Leader

4. National Physically Challenged Leader

5. Deputy National Auditor

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex - Officio Member

SOUTH-EAST: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States

1. Deputy National Chairman (South)

2. National Vice Chairman (South East)

3. National Treasurer

4. National Welfare Secretary

5. Deputy National Organising Secretary

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex - Officio Member

NORTH – EAST: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States

1. Deputy National Chairman (North)

2. National Auditor

3. National Vice Chairman (North East)

4. Deputy National Financial Secretary

5. Deputy National Women Leader

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organisig Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex - Officio Member

NORTH -WEST: Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States

1. National Vice Chairman (North West)

2. National Legal Adviser

3. National Organising Secretary

4. National Financial Secretary

5. Deputy National Youth Leader

6. Zonal Secretary

7. Zonal Youth Leader

8. Zonal Organising Secretary

9. Zonal Women Leader

10. Zonal Special Leader (Persons with Disabilities – PWD)

11. National Ex-Officio Member

The Zonal Representatives on the CECPC will coordinate the process in each zones.

Convention: Don’t Step Down, Kwara APC Charge Mustapha to Intensify Campaign

In another development, the Kwara state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared their support for, Saliu Mustapha.

Delegates of the APC in Kwara made this known during a courtesy visit to Mustapha over the weekend.

The entourage led by former speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly, Hon Benjamin Yisa urged Mustapha to step up his campaign train as he is the best man for the party's apex seat.

Source: Legit.ng