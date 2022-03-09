Brigadier-General Jafaru Mohammed has been cleared over an alleged money laundering forfeiture case

The case which was brought before three private enterprises was instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

The judge said the EFCC only mentioned Brigadier-General Mohammed in its exhibit only in the counter affidavit to the respondent

FCT, Abuja - A Federal High Court in Abuja has held that there was no case before it against Brigadier General Jafaru Mohammed over an alleged money laundering forfeiture case brought against three companies.

Justice Nkeonye Maha made the pronouncement in February, while ordering the forfeiture of 28 properties linked to Marhaba Event Place Limited, Aflac Plastics Limited, and Atlasfield Integrated Limited.

Brig-Gen. Jafaru Mohammed is said to be an officer attached to the office of the NSA. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in an ex parte order of May 13, 2020, applied for an interim forfeiture of the properties for allegedly being proceeds of unlawful act

Justice Nkeonye Maha stated in her rulling that:

“I observed that the name of Brigadier-General Jafaru Mohammed was never mentioned in the originating ex parte application. The respondent did not rebut this fact.”

The judge said the EFCC only mentioned Brigadier-General Mohammed in its exhibit only in the counter affidavit to the respondent.

The affected parties have since appealed the judgement of the high court and filed a stay of execution dated February 28, 2022.

Legit.ng gathered that the companies are not only owned by Brig. Gen. Aminun-Kano Maude but with two other partners who are respected business moguls from both Kano and Nasarawa.

