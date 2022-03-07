DCP Abba Kyari is on the verge of being convicted of drug trafficking, following the position of some of his co-defendants

Two other persons who were accused alongside the suspended police chief, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, have pleaded guilty to the charge

However, the super cop with his subordinate in the police force on Monday, March pleaded not guilty the NDLEA charge against them

Abuja - Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, two accused persons charged alongside DCP Abba Kyari on Monday, March 7, pleaded guilty to importing 21.35 kilograms of hard substance.

Umeibe and Ezenwanne mentioned in counts five, six, and seven of the eight-count charge, pleaded guilty when the charge was read at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Vanguard reports.

The super cop and his colleagues pleaded not guilty to the charge made against them by the NDLEA (Photo: Abba Kyari)

Owning up to his crime, Umeibe also pleaded to the judge to tamper the case with mercy, The Nation added.

However, other defendants in the case are Kyari, ACP Sunday J. Ubua, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirgba, Inspector John Nuhu pleaded not guilty in relation to counts one, two, three, four, and eight.

Abba Kyari finally speaks, reveals those who are behind alleged plot to destroy him

Earlier, Kyari had alleged that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) are behind his travails.

The embattled senior police officer made this claim when he appeared before a probe panel led by Joseph Egbunike, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Kyari's claim was contained in a report submitted by the panel to the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, which was in turn forwarded to the Police Service Commission (PSC).

According to Kyari, IPOB and its armed wing were after him due to the onslaught launched against them in the southeast.

He was quoted to have said:

“It is a campaign to smear his reputation by members of IPOB/ESN who vowed to destroy him, due to his onslaught against them in the South East."

Your claim watery, panel tells Kyari

It was learnt that the panel faulted Kyari's claim, saying it is watery and recommended his demotion from the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police to Assistant Commissioner of Police.

