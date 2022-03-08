Nigerians across the country who are interested in joining the Army have been urged to visit the institution's website for application

The Nigerian Army made an announcement on the commencement of its recruitment exercise on Tuesday, March 8

according to the Army, the application forms for the recruitment process is free of charge for all interested applicants

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday, March 8, announced the commencement of its recruitment exercise for 83 regular recruits intake.

In a statement released on its Facebook page, the Army called on all interested applicants to apply for the regular recruit intake for non-tradesmen and women.

The statement said the application starts on March 7 and ends on May 13, 2022.

Application forms for the recriutment exercise can be found on the website of Nigerian Army Photo: HQ Nigerian Army

Source: UGC

Warning against online and recruitment scammers littered across various spaces including the internet, the Army said that the application is free of charge for all and available on its website.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The statement said:

"This is to inform the general public & all interested applicants that online application for 83 Regular Recruits Intake for Non-Tradesmen & women has commenced.

"The application starts 7 March & ends 13 May 2022. Application Is Free, visit www.recruitment.army.mil.ng."

Army general disowns forfeited properties, threatens legal action

Major-General Jafaru Mohammed has threatened to sue a national newspaper for a media report which mentioned his name concerning a court case.

The senior officer who currently works in the office of the NSA says his image was badly affected by the report.

The officer is now seeking redress and his lawyer has demanded a retraction and apology from the newspaper.

Full list of N10.9bn properties EFCC seized from top military officer

The EFCC had on Monday, February 14, released a list of landed properties seized from an unnamed top military officer.

The list is contained in a press statement released by the anti-graft agency on Tuesday, February 15.

The list released by the anti-graft agency contained 24 landed assets valued at N10.9 billion.

EFCC arrests fake Army General who forged Buhari's signature for N270m grant

Meanwhile, the EFCC recently arrested one Bolarinwa Oluwasegun for posing as a General in the Nigerian Army.

Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command apprehended the fake General for an alleged N270 million fraud.

The suspect allegedly made false representations to a complainant that President Muhammadu Buhari had shortlisted him and to be appointed as the Chief of Army Staff.

Source: Legit.ng