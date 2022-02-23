Sixteen awards in different categories of filmmaking would be handed over to female filmmakers

The award ceremony, a two-day event is being organised by Girls Voices Initiative’s Girl Nation Academy alongside other partners

This event would also serve as a platform to motivate female creative minds into being the best at their craft while building the confidence of young and emerging talented female filmmakers

In commemoration of the 2022 International Women's Day, Nigerian female filmmakers will be receiving awards in 16 different categories of film-making.

The 2022 IWD themed #BreakTheBias: Imagine a gender-equal world, aims at projecting a world that would be free of bias, stereotypes, and discrimination.

It would be a day when the United Nations and other gender-inclusive agencies across the world draw up activities that could create platforms for discussion and guide the glove towards ensuring a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive.

Some Nigerian women would be honoured for their excellent performance in the art of filmmaking

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, February 23, Carolyn Seaman, the festival director the festival presented by Girls Voices Initiative’s Girl Nation Academy in partnership with the French Embassy’s PISCCA Program and other partners will take place on Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5.

First, of its kind, Seaman said the premier Women's International Film Festival Nigeria (WIFEN) like the IWD would be an award ceremony aimed at encouraging female filmmakers across the country to be at their best with their crafts.

The event which would take place at the International Conference Centre in Abuja will present a programme curated to female filmmakers and other stakeholders in Nigeria and around the world.

With the first edition of the film festival scheduled to open on March 4, WIFEN will present a programme curated to female filmmakers and other stakeholders in Nigeria and around the world.

This particular programme will include discussions, masterclasses, and screening of short, student, animation, and documentary films from the collection of films that were selected from over 3,000 film submissions from over 130 countries of the world.

Seaman said:

"The screenings of the films and other festival activities will be free to the public. All non-English films have subtitles."

For Saturday, March 5, the festival will host a few activities and present the WIFFEN awards to recipients at a grand celebration of female filmmakers to mark International Women’s Day and Women’s month.

The awards ceremony will open with a red-carpet event by 4 pm which will culminate into some entertainment and the global recognition of outstanding filmmakers in 16 award categories.

Some of the categories to be recognised include ‘Best Picture’, ‘Best Director’, ‘Best Short’, ‘Best Animation Short’, ‘Best Student Film’, ‘Best Child Actress’ and much more.

The Jury for the WIFEN awards, comprising of five members from France, South Africa, Canada, and Nigeria, has been appointed by the festival committee.

According to Seaman, the team of jury has reviewed the films, features, animations, shorts, and documentaries - in-competition and announced the winners of the WIFFEN Award together with the festival committee.

Seaman added:

"The goal of the award is to globally celebrate outstanding women in film, and to raise awareness and inspire film standards for female filmmakers."

