To show its recognition of Nigerian women as the world celebrates International Women's Day, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), has called for priority to be given to issues of gender equality and inclusive governance.

The GJF in a statement on Tuesday, March 8, said the focus will help in building a democratic, peaceful and sustainable nation both for the female folks and the entire citizenry.

According to Ann Iyonu, the executive director of the foundation, “Gender equality is not just about women’s rights, it is about justice, fairness, inclusive and accountable governance.”

Nigerian women in solidarity

In light of this truth, the foundation urged government and policy-makers at all levels to deal with all forms of biases and discrimination against the female gender in Nigeria..

The GJF is certain that this will create safe spaces for women to contribute effectively to nation-building.

The statement reads:

“On International Women’s Day 2022, the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF) celebrates the Nigerian women and others across Africa for their contributions to peace, prosperity, and sustainable development.

“This year’s theme: 'Gender equality today for sustainable tomorrow' is a call to action on all citizens, especially governments and policymakers to #breakthebias against women in our society.

“Gender equality is an important democratic right that is essential in building an inclusive society and addressing many of our challenges. Gender equality is not just about women’s rights,it is about justice, fairness, inclusive and accountable governance

“We, therefore, lend our voice to those of other women calling for the prioritization of women’s rights in the ongoing constitutional amendment process in Nigeria.

“Breaking all structural bias against women will create a safe space for women and girls to contribute more effectively towards the advancement of our society. This is the path towards securing a sustainable future for us and the upcoming generation.

“Happy International Women’s Day!”

