The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says that FG's move to reconstitute a new committee is a 'joke'

The committee seeks to renegotiate the agreement with ASUU eight months after reaching an agreement with the previous committee

ASUU says it will not rest on its ores as solidarity calls will continue until FG meets their demands.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government of Nigeria has announced a new seven-man committee to commence renegotiate with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), PremiumTimes reports.

Legit.ng gathered that the seven-man committee will be led by Professor Nimi Briggs, the pro-chancellor of Alex Ekueme Federal University in Ebonyi State.

ASUU Strike: FG on Renegotiation Course, Appoints New Seven-Man Committee

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Recall that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) commenced a one-month warning strike in February following the Federal Governments' failure to meet up with its own end of the pact between both parties.

Eight months earlier, a committee led by Mr. Munzali Jubril had initially reached a consensus with the ASUU team following series of negotiations and industrial actions by the union.

A statement by the spokesperson of the federal ministry of education, Ben Goong, revealed that the new committee will be unveiled on Monday, March 7, 2022, by the honorable minister of education, Adamu Adamu.

“There is need to speedily bring to a conclusion, all outstanding issues in the 2009 agreement in order to achieve the desired industrial peace on our campuses", the statement reads.

Reacting to the development, the president of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke described the situation as one the union had envisaged.

He said: “This country is just drifting on autopilot. An agreement that we have concluded since May 2021, and you waited until the expiration of the tenure of the former council members to constitute another team. This is what could have been addressed in two days or in one week.”

He went further to lament that the move by the Federal Government was a premeditated action that was aimed to frustrate the efforts of the union whose sole aim is ensure that proper academic infrastructure and facilities are put in place for good academic learning.

He however noted that the association's quest for adequate and proper learning environment for Nigerian students' in the university will continue regardless and urged Nigerians to join in the quest for change.

Government’s Proposal: FG, ASUU in Talks To Suspend Strike

It will be recalled that legit.ng had earlier reported that conversations were ongoing between ASUU and federal government over the current strike action.

A team of the academic union held a long-hour closed-door meeting with the Nigerian government, and disclosed its team would report to the members on the government’s proposals and later revert to the government.

The minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, while reacting to the meeting said both parties agreed on a lot of things, and that ASUU was expected to talk to its members, show them the proposal that has been offered by the government so that they can call off the strike.

ASUU Strike: Minister Ngige Meets Buhari, Reveals How Much FG Has Paid Lecturers So Far

Similarly, Chris Ngige, on Tuesday, March 1, met with President Muhammadu Buhari over the current one month warning strike issued by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) strike.

The minister while addressing journalists after the meeting with the president said that he (Buhari) was satisfied with the briefing.

Source: Legit.ng