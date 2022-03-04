The wire fraud and drug trafficking allegations against DCP Abba Kyari may lead to his exit from the Nigerian police, a report has stated

The report alleged that the Police Service Commission (PSC) and other authorities of the Nigeria police are making moves to dismiss the Nigerian "super cop"

This is coming amid the FG's approval of Kyari's extradition to the US and the commencement of the NDLEA's trial against the suspended DCP

FCT, Abuja - The Police Service Commission (PSC) and other authorities of the Nigeria police in Abuja are allegedly making moves to accelerate the processes involved in the outright dismissal of DCP Abba Kyari from the force.

Kyari who used to head the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) was in April 2021 accused of conspiring with a United Arab Emirate (UAE)-based Nigerian, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, to commit a $1.1million wire fraud.

DCP Abba Kyari faces dismissal from the police over alleged involvement in wire fraud, drug deals. Photo credit: Abba Kyari

The United States subsequently requested for Kyari's extradition to face trial in the country.

On Thursday, March 3, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, confirmed that Kyari's extradition process has started.

He has also filed an application before the Federal High Court in Abuja approving the US' extradition request.

Meanwhile, amid the allegations by the US, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) also recently accused the senior police officer of being involved in drug trafficking.

The agency has now also slammed an eight-count charge against Kyari who is in its detention before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

These allegations, according to Vanguard, necessitated the move the PSC and other authorities to dismiss Kyari from the force.

According to the newspaper which cited anonymous sources, police authorities have formally queried Kyari and his team. He was reportedly given 48 hours to explain his involvement in the drug case.

Alleged reason behind move to sack Kyari

Vanguard, also citing unnamed sources, reported that getting Kyari outrightly dismissed from the force was geared towards preventing the shame that might accompany his trial by NDLEA.

It was also reported that the federal government may have approved the extradition of Kyari to the US to provide him an opportunity to clear himself of charges against him.

NDLEA files 8-count charge against Kyari, 6 others

Meanwhile, the NDLEA has charged Kyari and four other police officers, ACP Sunday Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Inspector Simon Agirigba and Inspector John Nuhu, to court.

They were sued alongside two alleged drug traffickers, Chibunna Umeibe and Emeka Ezenwanne, who were arrested at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu.

The NDLEA accused Kyari and his men of conspiracy, obstruction and dealing in cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.

The embattled police officers were also accused of unlawfully tampering with 21.25kg worth of cocaine seized from the two apprehended drug traffickers, Umeibe and Ezenwanne.

NDLEA trial: Why Kyari’s extradition is bound to fail

Commenting on the development, a Nigerian lawyer, Festus Ogun, said Kyari’s extradition to the US is bound to fail unless the NDLEA’s criminal proceeding is discontinued.

"This is because Section 3(6)(a)(b) of the Extradition Act of 1966 provides that no fugitive can be successfully extradited from Nigeria to any other country if a criminal proceeding(read NDLEA charge), different from the fugitive’s extradition’s crime, is pending in a court," Ogun wrote on Twitter.

He reiterated that the NDLEA’s criminal charge against Kyari will most likely frustrate any extradition attempt.

Nevertheless, the lawyer noted that AGF Malami has "power under S. 174(1)(c) of the Constitution to discontinue the NDLEA’s case; to give smooth way for Kyari’s extradition."

Abba Kyari detained by the NDLEA, failed to get bail

Meanwhile, the bail application filed by Kyari has been turned down by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

During the sitting presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, on Monday, February 28, the court ruled that Kyari's bail application has been overtaken by events.

The embattled super cop is currently being detained by the NDLEA over alleged links.

