The suspended deputy commissioner of police Abba Kyari has been dragged to court by the National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency

The agency filed an eight-count charge against Kyari and his accomplices before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja

In its charge, the NDLEA accused Kyari and the other defendants of committing crimes bordering on illegal drug trafficking

The National Drug and Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday, March 3, filed an eight-count charge on the suspended deputy commissioner of police, Abba Kyari.

Tribune reports that the charge slammed on Kyari who is popularly known as Nigeria's super cop come hours after the Nigerian government filed an application for the extradition of the suspended DCP to the United States of America.

Abba Kyari has been charged for committing crimes bordering on trafficking of hard drugs Photo: Abba Kyari

In a charge sheet with registration number FHC/ABJ/ CR/57/2022, and signed by the director, prosecution and legal services, the NDLEA accused Kyari of offences bordering on trafficking of hard drugs.

Kyari would be arraigned before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja alongside other defendants including Joseph Sunday, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sunday Ubua; Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Bawa James; Inspector Simon Agirigba; Inspector John Nuhu; Chibuinna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne.

Some of the charges on NDLEA's charge sheet against Kyari

The Punch reports that one of the count charges read that Kyari and the other defendants dealt in 17.55 kilogrammes of cocaine and committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 14 (b) of the NDLEA Act, CAP 30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

According to the charge sheet, the offence was committed between January 19 and 25, 2022, in Abuja.

Count five read:

“That you Chibunna Patrick Umeibe, male adult and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, male adult on or about the January 19 at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court without lawful authority imported 21.35 kilogrammes of cocaine and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 14(b) of the NDLEA ACT CAP N30 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004."

The court has fixed Monday, March 7, for the arraignment of Kyari and other defendants in the matter.

