Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Air Peace airline has deployed its aircraft to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Europe.

This was disclosed in a statement by the airline’s spokesman, Mr Stanley Olisa. This is the first batch of Nigerians to be evacuated since the war broke out, Punch Newspaper reports.

Air Peace airline has deployed its aircraft to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Europe. Photo: Yemi Fila

Source: Twitter

He said:

“The aircraft departed Nigeria at 2.20 a.m. today, March 3, 2022, for Warsaw, Poland."

The Federal Government engaged Air Peace and another airlines to evacuate over 2,000 Nigerian nationals from neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.

Source: Legit.ng