Nigerians and the rest of the war will increase the prices of bread for the common man according to Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

Okonjo-Iweala who is the the director-general of the World Trade Organisation said the war will hurt wheat consumers as the Ukraine is a major exporter of wheat

Specifically, she said her organisation is concerned about the impact of the war on agricultural produce

In a stark warning to citizens of the world, the director-general of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has revealed that the Russia-Ukraine war will push up the cost of bread, among other things.

According to her, the war in Ukraine will hurt wheat consumers as the country is a major exporter of wheat.

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says the Russia-Ukraine war will push up the cost of bread, among other things.

Source: Facebook

Sahara Reporters reports that she made this known in a statement on Wednesday, March 3.

She said:

"At the WTO, we have watched this tragedy in Ukraine unfold with disbelief and the hope that it would have been peacefully resolved,” the statement reads.

“However, this is now the 7th day, and we are deeply saddened by the continued suffering and loss of life. We pray that there will be a peaceful and quick resolution.

“We are also concerned about the trade implications of the conflict, especially trade in agriculture and food products and the rise in energy prices and their effects on the impacted population.”

Russia-Ukraine war: What does Putin want?

Putin does not want Ukraine leaning towards the West. In specific terms, he listed his demands in a list of security guarantees that the West has to agree to in order to lower tensions in Europe and defuse the crisis over Ukraine.

Among the demands is that Ukraine must not be allowed to join NATO. He also wants any NATO drills near Russia’s border halted. Putin also wants NATO to remove any troops or weapons deployed to countries that entered the alliance after 1997.

Those being indirectly referred to include Poland, the former Soviet countries of Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the Balkan countries.

Ukraine: FG secures visa-free access for Nigerians

In a related development, the governments of Romania and Hungary have approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

This good news was made public by the federal government through the ministry of foreign affairs in a statement on Sunday, February 27.

In the statement signed by the permanent secretary of the ministry, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, Nigerians in Ukraine were advised to flee to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County, and Maramures borders.

