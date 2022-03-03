Congratulatory messages have continued to pour in for the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, as he clocks 80

Celebrating the Christian leader is speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams

Both men described the renowned cleric as a man truly ordained by God with an exemplary lifestyle that commands growth, progress and expansion of the Christian community across the globe

The Speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has described Pastor Enoch Adeboye as a man divinely chosen by God to lead the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Dr. Obasa, who spoke in a message congratulating Adeboye on his 80th birthday on Tuesday, March 1, added that the Pastor's leadership style has resulted in massive growth, progess and expansion of the church making him one of the most popular religious leaders across the globe.

The Speaker also thanked the General Overseer for his advice to leaders, encouragements and contributions to the efforts to have a peaceful Nigeria.

Both leaders in their respective fields eulogize Adeboye as he turns the big 80. Photo credit: Office of the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Mudashiru Obasa

Source: Facebook

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"We thank God for picking you to lead the Redeemed Christian Church of God. Today, like always, there is no doubting the fact that you were truly and divinely chosen to lead His flock."

"Your humility, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, respected man of God and General Overseer of one of the largest churches in the world, is topnotch.

"As you clock 80, I want to say it is only God that could have blessed you with such an age and agility."

Gani Adams congratulates Pastor Adeboye

The Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has also congratulated Adeboye on the special occasion of his birthday. Adeboye turned 80 on Wednesday, March 2.

Adams, in a congratulatory letter, made available to Legit.ng, by his special assistant on media, Mr Kehinde Aderemi, said the revered cleric remains the shining light for the Christians.

He noted that the Redeemed Christian Church of God under his leadership has evolved tremendously by spreading the Christian gospel beyond the shores of Nigeria.

He speaks of his virtues

The Yoruba generalissimo also spoke about pastor Adeboye's virtues, including humility, courage, perseverance, and in all, the fear of God, which, he said, was a reflection of God's blessing in his life.

He said:

"God has really blessed you, making you one of the most revered clerics in the world with a huge following.

"Your years of service to the lord and the attendant grace remain an inspiration to others that look up to you as a role model.

Reaching four scores in life is a testimony of God's grace and abundant blessings. It can only be God."

He, however, prayed to God to grant Adeboye more fulfilling years ahead in the service of the lord.

Hope for Bauchi residents as Adeboye celebrates his 80th in style, inaugurates new health centre

Influential religious leader Pastor Adeboye would clock 80 on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

Following his big day, a special project would be commissioned by Daddy G.O as he is fondly called and his wife, in Bauchi.

This development was made known by one of the sons of the renowned cleric through a Facebook post.

Source: Legit.ng