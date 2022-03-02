The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adejare Adeboye, is celebrating big today

The renowned cleric turned 80 and has taken to his social media page to appreciate God for his faithfulness thus far

In recognition of this special day, Legit.ng highlighted interesting things you don't know about the man of God

Influential religious leader and General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye clocks 80 today, Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

In celebrating this big day, the man of God took to his official Facebook page to celebrate his day while thanking God for bringing him this far.

The renowned cleric turned 80 today. Photo credit: PASTOR E. A. ADEBOYE

Source: Facebook

The cleric wrote:

"For Divine Provision for all these 80 years.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Thank You Jesus.

"Thank You Lord.

"#EAA80."

Meanwhile, prominent figures in the country, have also taken to their social media platforms to wish him well as he continues to do the ‘work of God', Daily Trust added.

But as part of the celebration of his day, here are eight achievements of the RCCG pastor you probably didn’t know about:

1. A professor of Mathematics

Adeboye holds a position as a professor of mathematics at the University of Lagos.

2. Top 100 most influential Africans

He was also cited as one of the top 100 most influential Africans by New African Magazine in 2019.

3. Obtained a master's degree in Hydrodynamics

The professor obtained a Master’s Degree in Hydrodynamics from the University of Lagos.

4. The General Overseer of RCCG

Since 1981, when he became the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, the church now has branches in over 100 countries, including more than 14,000 in Nigeria.

5. Awarded the OFR

In 2008, Adeboye was awarded the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the Nigerian President.

6. Named one of the world's most powerful people

Enoch Adeboye was named one of ‘The world’s fifty most powerful people’ by Newsweek Magazine (USA) in 2009.

7. Received a national sports honour

In 2010, the professor was presented with the spiritual pillar of Nigerian sports, a national sports honour.

8. A renowned writer

Currently, Pastor Adeboye has written over 100 books available in English, French and other major languages in the world. The books also serve as his evangelical mission to reach out to the world.

Hope for Bauchi residents as Adeboye celebrates his 80th in style, inaugurates new health centre

Earlier, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, and his wife, Pastor Folu, will commission a dialysis centre at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, in commemoration of his 80th birthday.

The inauguration of the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre, ATBU, Bauchi, is to hold on Friday, February 18, 2022.

It was reported that one of the sons of the clerics, Leke, made this known in a Facebook post on Thursday, February 10.

Adeboye speaks on who will be Nigeria's next president in 2023

In another development, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has given an answer to questions of who the next Nigerian president would be.

Speaking during a New Year sermon on Saturday, January 1, the cleric told his congregants that God has not revealed to him who will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, The Punch reports.

The 79-year-old pastor said prophecy is not a matter of guesswork.

Source: Legit.ng