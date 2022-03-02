Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has joined other prominent Nigerians in celebrating Pastor Enoch Adeboye as he celebrates his 80th birth anniversary

Adeboye, a prominent Christian religious leader is the founder of one the biggest churches in the world

Governor Okowa said Adebyoe has been a great leader, exemplary pastor and a distinguished man of God

Asaba - Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has congratulated the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, as he clocks 80 years.

Okowa’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by his spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, and sent to Legit.ng wherein he described Adeboye as a distinguished man of God who had contributed immensely to the growth of Christendom.

Governor Okowa said Pastor Adeboye has contributed immensely to the growth of Christendom in Nigeria. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

He lauded the respected cleric for his humility and outstanding patriotism, especially in guiding the flock of Christ since he assumed the position of General Overseer of one of Nigeria's largest churches, and for his consistent assistance to the needy in the society.

He remarked that Adeboye's place in history was replete with accomplishments in God’s vineyard where he had mentored many clerics and raised churches in the last 40 years.

The statement read:

“On behalf of my family, the government, and people of Delta, I congratulate you, our highly revered cleric, on your 80th birth anniversary.

“Under your faithful stewardship, the RCCG experienced unprecedented growth, spreading beyond Nigeria’s shores to other continents of the world.

“The monthly Holy Ghost Service of your church is renowned for signs and wonders, with millions of lives saved from sin and delivered from demonic bondages.

“As you mark this octogenarian landmark anniversary, I wish you more years of fruitful ministry in the vineyard of the Lord and service to humanity.’’

President Buhari hails Pastor Adeboye as he turns 80

Similarly, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, March 1, eulogised Adeboye on his 80th birthday celebration.

The president also joined the Christain community to felicitate Adeboye, his wife Foluke, and members of his family on the auspicious occasion.

A statement signed by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, said Adeboye has turned into an octogenarian with clear evidence of walking the path of a righteous man.

Adeboye inaugurates new health centre to celebrate 80th birthday

Recall that Pastor Adeboye and his wife, Pastor Folu, commissioned a dialysis centre at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, in commemoration of his 80th birthday.

The inauguration of the Enoch and Folu Adeboye Dialysis Centre, ATBU, Bauchi, was held on Friday, February 18.

The project is one of the initiatives penciled down to mark the 80th birthday of the prominent pastor.

Source: Legit.ng