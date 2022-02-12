The General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has revealed what would become the fate of the North-Eastern zone of the country

Following the spate of killings in the region, Daddy G.O as he is fondly called revealed all that has been lost would be restored in due time

The man of God made this declaration through a Facebook post after an outreach programme in the state

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), said the glory of North-East Nigeria and other parts of the country troubled by terrorists will be restored.

He made this statement on Saturday, February 12, in a Facebook post after the ‘Light Up Nigeria’ outreach in Gombe state which was organised as part of activities to mark the cleric’s 80th birthday, The Punch reports.

Adeboye wrote:

“The Glory of the North-Eastern Part of Nigeria will be restored by God’s grace.

“I use Gombe state as a point of contact: that as the light of God came down powerfully during the @reach4christ Crusade, the light of God descends upon every troubled parts of our dear Nation Nigeria.”

