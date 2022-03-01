The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, would be turning 80 on Wednesday, March 3

The president in a message described the man of God as a leader whose contributions to Nigeria's Development stands out

President Buhari also prays that Pastor Adeboye's path will be like a shining light, with grace for good health and strength

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, March 1, eulogised the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on his 80th birthday celebration.

The president also joined the Christain community to felicitate Adeboye, his wife Foluke and members of his family on the auspicious occasion.

President Buhari is celebrating the life of Pastor Adeboye at 80 Photo: Enoch Adeboye

Source: UGC

A statement signed by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, said Adeboye has turned into an octogenarian with clear evidence of walking the path of a righteous man.

The statement which was seen by Legit.ng added that the clergyman has achieved this by dedicating his life to the service of God, and humanity.

Recalling his private and public meeting with Adeboye, Adesina said the most remarkably the visit when he (President Buhari) was recuperating in London, 2017.

President Buhari also appreciated the man of God's warmth and friendliness to people while noting that he (Adeboye) extends to leaders and others from all walks of life.

The statement reads:

"President Buhari believes his contributions to the betterment of Nigeria and other countries stand out clearly as testimonies of his divine calling, impacting greatly on education, health and infrastructural development, which include many urban and rural roads.

