A piece of news that would sadden the heart of many, Omale OJ popularly referred to as OJBest Footwears, has passed away

The Nigerian entrepreneur was prominent in the country for making shoes for influential personalities like VP Osinbajo,m Senator Dino Melaye and others

It was gathered that the young designer was sick and then taken to the hospital but was not responding to treatment, before being taken to church for further attention

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's shoe designer, Omale OJ popularly known as OJBest Footwears, has passed away.

The Nigerian entrepreneur who went viral for making shoe designs for Osinbajo his demise was announced on Twitter on Sunday evening, February 27, by his sister, PM News reported.

The young designer died mysteriously. Photo credit: Idoma Voice

Source: Facebook

The tweet read:

“PAINFUL EXIT!! Call to Glory, the CEO of OJBest footwear is dead.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

What happened to OJBest?

According to reports, the young designer was receiving treatment at a hospital before he was moved to a church for further deliverance.

It was gathered that OJ Best died yesterday due to a heart attack, Daily Trust added.

He slept but didn’t wake up.

Others OJBest worked for

Aside from the Vice President, OJBest designed shoes, sandals for other big names like Senator Dino Melaye, Don Jazzy and many others.

Nigerians react

The hashtag #OJBest is currently trending on Twitter as many Nigerians paid their last respects.

Lady Adanma Okpara: Nigeria mourns as First Lady dies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported previously that Lady Adanma Okpara, the widow of the late Premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr Michael Iheonukara Okpara, has died at the age of 97.

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his deepest condolences to the government and people of Abia State over the death of the First Lady of the Eastern Region.

In a statement issued by Femi Adesina, his special adviser on media and publicity on Monday, August 23, the president described Lady Okpara as an enterprising and disciplined mother.

2023: Tinubu asked to step down for VP Osinbajo

In another development, Tinubu has been urged to drop his presidential ambition and rally round Osibanjo for the 2023 presidency.

The convener and national coordinator for Osinbajo Support Movement, Badmus Olawale Liberty, made the call in Abuja on Wednesday, February 16.

Liberty said even though Osinbajo has not publicly declared his intention to contest for the office of the president come 2023, the group will compel him to run.

Source: Legit.ng