Veteran American actor and narrator emerged as the voice behind Nigerian singer, Davido's promotional video for his concert

Morgan blessed the singer's O2 Arena promotional video with his lovely voice and he sang the praises of Davido

The American also hinted at what to expect from the concert and Nigerians have reacted massively to the video that emerged online

Nigerian music superstar, Davido scored a high number ahead of his eagerly anticipated concert at the London O2 Arena.

The singer got American actor and narrator, Morgan Freeman on the promo for his show in London as he blessed the video with his powerful voice.

Morgan thrived on Davido's 'we rise by lifting others' mantra to drive home his message in the lovely video that got everyone anticipating the big night with the DMW boss.

Morgan Freeman delivers voice over for Davido's O2 Arena show. Credit: @davido @morganfreeman

Source: Instagram

Davido also featured in the video that got people drooling on social media. '

Watch the promo below:

Nigerians excited

Nigerians have reacted differently to the voice of Morgan Freeman on Davido's O2 Arena show promo.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mofedamijo:

"@davido you said you would call… it’s ok you went for my Master. Congratulations though!"

Overduse.sandy:

"DAVIDO the best artist in Africa. We love you. London there we go."

Rawz_4ever:

"Making Africa proud . Good things he’s selling the 02 again . And next year will be bigger . Also grateful to God for wizkid grace for selling 02 back to back for 3 night straight."

Official_rash_marley:

"We rise by lifting others #obo."

Iam_benkid:

"I'm buying ticket for James Brown to come to that show let love lead."

Crazyjokestv:

"But BIG WIZ shut down 02 arena without MORGAN FREEMAN help na... Ouch!!, who slap me?"

Kome_ghoi:

"Wizkid no do this one o but him sold out in few seconds."

Djspicey:

"Morgan Freeman ,legendary with the vocals Baba too Sabi this voice over thing abeg."

O2 Arena show: Davido sent his private jet to fly in rapper Yung Bleu and his jeweler to UK

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that Davido pulled another big move ahead of his much talked about O2 Arena concert.

The Risky crooner sent his private jet to pick his jeweler, BennyDaJeweler and American rapper, Yung Bleu from the US to the UK for the show.

Videos of their flexing in Davido's private jet ahead of the show have emerged online and Nigerians reacted to it.

Source: Legit.ng