FCT, Abuja - Lady Adanma Okpara, the widow of the late premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr Michael Iheonukara Okpara, has died at the age of 97.

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended his deepest condolences to the government and people of Abia State over the death of the First Lady of the Eastern Region.

Governor Ikpeazu said Lady Opara used her office to better the lives of the southeast people. Photo: The Abia Info, Buhari Sallau

In a statement issued by Femi Adesina, his special adviser on media and publicity on Monday, August 23, the president described Lady Okpara as an enterprising and disciplined mother.

He said she was a worthy example of humility and hard work to her children and the many women she mentored in her community, The Tribune reported.

President Buhari stated that Lady Okpara was a very formidable figure in the First Republic and Eastern Nigeria.

He said she led by example even after leaving public office.

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, said that he received the news of Okpara’s death with a heavy heart.

According to This Day, he said that the late First Lady of the Eastern Region was the backbone of her husband, who was premier between 1959 and 1966.

Lady Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi, widow of Nigeria’s first military head of state is dead

Lady Okpara's death hours after the wife of a former Nigerian head of state, Major General Aguiyi-Ironsi, Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, was confirmed dead.

The Guardian reported that the former first lady who would have turned 98 years on Sunday, November 21, passed away on Monday, August 23, at 97.

Aguiyi-Ironsi was the supreme commander of the National Military government for less than a year before he was ousted from his office and assassinated in the 1966 Nigerian counter-coup.

According to The Nation, Lady Victoria refused to remarry after the death of her beloved husband.

