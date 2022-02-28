Mr. Ojima Omale popularly referred to as OJBest, passed away on Sunday, February 27 at the age of 28

The Nigerian entrepreneur was very popular, especially on social media, for making shoes for influential personalities

The Late OJ Best shot into the limelight after his tweet attracted the attention of Osinbajo who later invited him to the Presidential Villa and started patronising him

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has reacted to the news of the death of Ojima Omale, a young enterprising cobbler who died at the age of 28 on Sunday, February 27.

Omale, the chief executive officer of OJ Best Footwears was the official shoemaker of the vice president and some members of Osinbajo's team.

VP Yemi Osinbajo gave visibility to OJ Best Footwears through his social media engagement with the Late Ojima. Photo credit: Prof Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

on Monday, February 28, the vice president wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the sudden death of Mr. Ojima Omale, aka OJBEST, 28, my young enterprising shoemaker and friend.

“Omale was CEO of O.J Best Footwears. He was talented, creative, and dedicated to his craft. I never ceased to be impressed by his exertions for perfection in his products.

“I and many members of my team, for whom he also made shoes, will miss him, his services, and unfailing good humour.

“Our thoughts are with his family as we pray that God will comfort them. May his memory remain blessed. Amen.”

How VP Osinbajo enhanced OJ Best Footwears' visibility on social media

OJ Best shot into the limelight early last year when he requested, via a tweet, to present footwear to the vice president.

In response to the tweet, Professor Osinbajo, sent his aides to visit the young entrepreneur exploring how to support the young shoemaker and his Made in Nigeria products.

Osinbajo later invited the young Nigerian entrepreneur to Aso Rock presidential villa where OJ Best took his measurements and made footwear for the vice president.

How OJ Best died of heart attack

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the young entrepreneur from Kogi state died of a heart attack.

He was said to have slept and didn't wake up and was rushed to a hospital.

Efforts to revive him at the hospital proved abortive which made his family members rush him to a church afterward but to no avail.

Source: Legit.ng