Some innocent souls have lost their lives in Niger state after explosives believed to have been planted by terrorists went off at Galadima-Kogo, Shiroro local government area.

Daily Trust reports that this happened few hours after bandits invaded three communities, few meters away from Galadima-Kogo.

The news outlet added that details of casualties were sketchy as at the time of filing this report, but Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, the Co-Convener of Concern Shiroro Youths, told our correspondent that many people might have been killed.

Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, the co-convener of Concern Shiroro Youths, claimed that the number of casualties is possibly high.

Source: Legit.ng