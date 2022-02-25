Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday, February 24 visited Maiduguri to commission projects in Borno state

The vice president visited Borno just two months after President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned some projects executed by Governor Babagana Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum, his deputy, Usman Kadafur, federal and state lawmakers, as well as top government officials, received the number two citizen

Borno - Maiduguri was in a festive mood on Thursday, February 24 as residents trooped out of the homes to welcome Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo who was on a one-day visit to Borno state.

At every point across all his stops, residents of the city trooped out with cheers for the vice president.

VP Osinbajo, Governor Zulum and other dignitaries pose for a photograph with students in Borno state during the visit. Photo credit: @tolanialli

Source: Twitter

Several school children lined up the streets in large numbers to catch a glimpse of his convoy at every important junction.

People stood on pedestrian bridges and at a Children Learning Centre, the pupils were chanting welcome “Daddy Osinbajo!”

Laolu Akande, the vice president's spokesman, captured some of the moments in a video shared on his Twitter page.

During his visit, the vice president commissioned a number of projects, including the Legacy Doctors’ Quarters and the Resilience Commercial Centre which is a business hub, a statement sent to Legit.ng by the Borno state government said.

Afterwards, he went to the North East Children’s Trust, a charity initiative he championed during his 60th birthday to support orphans produced out of the insurgency in the northeast.

This is the 5th year of the existence of the learning centre.

Professor Osinbajo interacted with the children and from there he went to the Shehu of Borno’s palace.

At the palace, Governor Zulum said Osinbajo's tenacity is part of what is responsible for the uplifting of Borno state and its people, adding that the residents will follow him anywhere he goes.

The vice president also commissioned other projects and then attended the 30th edition of the National MSME Clinics.

The other projects include an ultra-modern senior secondary school and a 4.3km road project.

Another major highlight of his visit to the state was a stop-over at the camp where soon to be resettled communities affected by the insurgency were based.

Osinbajo assured them that President Buhari has set up a committee to resettle them properly with him as the chairman and Governor Zulum as the vice-chairman.

The news attracted wide applause from the returnees who had fled in the wake of the insurgency to places like Niger and Chad.

2023: Tinubu asked to step down for VP Osinbajo

Meanwhile, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has been urged to drop his presidential ambition and rally round Osibanjo for the 2023 presidency.

The convener and national coordinator for Osinbajo Support Movement, Badmus Olawale Liberty, made the call in Abuja on Wednesday, February 16.

Liberty said even though Osinbajo has not publicly declared his intention to contest for the office of the president come 2023, the group will compel him to run.

2023: Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria endorses Osinbajo

On its part, the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) on Tuesday, February 15 backed the candidacy of Osinbajo towards the 2023 presidential elections.

The national chairman of the association, Alhaji Shehu Tata Sule, said TOAN is ready to work with pro-Osinbajo groups towards achieving the goal of the vice president succeeding his boss in 2023.

He added that TOAN will establish synergy and harmonisation of their plans with pro-Osinbajo groups which will, in turn, germinate a solid support base for the project.

Source: Legit.ng