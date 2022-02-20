Senator Hope Uzodimma has re-emphasized that youth empowerment in Imo state remains a cardinal part of his administration

The Imo governor made the comment while hosting youths in the state at a valentine concert organised by his aide

Governor Uzodimma doled out over 2,000 smartphones and two cars at the concert held in the state capital, Owerri

Owerri - The Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has re-emphasized that youth empowerment remains a cardinal part of the shared prosperity government.

He made the disclosure while speaking at the Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu Square Owerri during the Hope for Imo Valentine Concert organised for Imo youths.

Thousands of Imo youths showed up at the concert hosted by Governor Uzodimma. Photo credit: @GovtOfImoState

While addressing the mammoth crowd of youths at the event, most of whom were students across the state, Governor Uzodimma reassured them that despite the initial distractions posed by the politically contrived insecurity, his government has continued to ensure that the welfare of youths remained a priority.

He disclosed that among ongoing programmes in motion to provide Imo youth with employment and empowerment opportunities was the recently revamped Adapalm project.

His words:

“The rejuvenated Adapalm project will provide 35,000 jobs, the recovered Standard Shoe Industry will provide 7,500 jobs, while the Export Processing Zone Project which took me to Cote d'Ivoire alongside three other state governors from the country will employ over 50,000 youths when fully activated.”

The Hope For Imo Valentine Concert had musical performances by Mr Flavour, Sister Chinyere Udoma, Nwa Aba, Saro Wiwa, and other notable musical stars from within Imo state.

The event was attended by prominent Imo citizens such as former Governor Ikedi Ohakim, members of the federal and state legislature, top government officials, and business moguls in the company of the governor.

The high point of the event was the gifts splashed by Governor Uzodimma through his special adviser on social media influence, Hon. Paschal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest.

A total of 2,700 smartphones were gifted to Imo youths selected during the University Campus tour, in addition to 2 cars donated by Geely Automobiles to support the event.

Imo state govt flags-off COVID-19 community mass vaccination campaign

Recall that the Imo government recently flagged off the Covid-19 community mass vaccination campaign in the state.

Speaking at the launch of the campaign, Governor Uzodimma said the capacity of his administration was first tested by the virus but his administration was not found wanting as it tackled it head-on.

He commended all the voluntary organisations working in Imo to ensure that vaccination in the state is a success.

Rehabilitation of health centres ongoing in Imo state

In a related development, the Imo government recently approved the immediate release and disbursement of N1 billion for the rehabilitation of health centres in the 305 electoral wards across the state as part of Governor Uzodimma’s agenda on primary health care.

Also approved was the proposal to immediately construct 135 kilometers of rural roads or five kilometers in each of the 27 local government areas of the state before the return of the next rainy season.

Oguwike Nwachuku, chief press secretary to the governor made this known in a statement sent to Legit.ng after a state council executive session.

Source: Legit.ng