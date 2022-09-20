APC campaign spokesperson, Festus Keyamo has revealed the real reason why Bola Tinubu is not doing live interviews

Keyamo, in a recent interview, noted that the former governor of Lagos state is not refusing to do or grant live interviews rather, 'campaigns have not started

Meanwhile, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, also maintained that live interviews are the strategy of the opponents and such strategy could not be forced on Tinubu

The chief spokesman of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo, described as fake news, a report in which Tinubu said he was not doing live television interviews like his main opponents.

Meanwhile, the social media was awash with comments that the APC presidential flag bearer was shying away from living interviews because of ill-health and incapacitation, following the report.

Keyamo, in a chat with Vanguard newspaper, said Tinubu was not shying away from live interviews.

He noted that:

“Campaigns have not started. The Nation will hear from him again and again and again.”

Another APC chieftain reacts

Asked the same question, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, who is the deputy director, public affairs of the campaign council, said live interview is the strategy of Tinubu’s opponents and the strategy could not be foisted or forced on Tinubu.

He said:

“Tinubu is engaging in consultations. He is visiting and consulting many prominent Nigerians across the country.”

