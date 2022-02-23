Court bars Fani-Kayode’s ex-wife from comments on family, children

Precious Chikwendu has been asked by the court to stop talking about his husband and children in the public

Chikwendu, the embattled former wife of ex-minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode was not to say things that will make the children identifiable

Also, the court also restrained the ex-wife from commenting on any social media platform of any information about the children

An FCT Family Court sitting at the Magistrate District, Wuse Zone II, Abuja, has restrained Precious Chikwendu, from making comments that could lead to identification of children whose custody issues have been submitted before it for determination.

Chiwendu is the former wife of ex-minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, the applicant in matter.

The presiding judge, Njideka Duru, gave the order following a motion ex-parte moved by the applicant’s counsel, Adeola Adedipe, to the effect.

The judge, thereafter, granted the order of interim injunction restraining Chikwendu “from publishing the names, address, school, photographs or making any comment, presenting any speech or paper whether at a public gathering or during a programme described as ‘Green Shift’ (Apostolic Roundtables) slated for Feb. 24.”

She also granted the order restraining the ex-wiife from commenting “on any social media platform of any information likely to lead to the identification of any of the children whose custody issues have been submitted to this court for determination, pending the determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.”

Adedipe, in the motion ex-parte marked: MN/05/2022 filed on Feb. 14 on behalf of Fani-Kayode, prayed the court for four orders, which include “an order granting leave to the applicant, to amend the originating process filed in this case.

He sought for an order of substituted service on the respondent of the amended originating motion, motion on notice for interlocutory injunction and hearing notice.

