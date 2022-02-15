Precious Chikwendu, an ex-wife of Femi-Fani Kayode, has been charged before the Federal High Court in Abuja

The former wife of the APC member is to be tried for allegedly attempting to stab him with a kitchen knife

Chikwendu was arraigned at the Abuja court alongside other persons who worked as her accomplices

The former wife of Femi-Fani Kayode, Precious Chikwendu, was on Monday, February 14, arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja for allegedly attempting to murder him.

Chikwendu was accused of attempting to stab the All Progressives Congress (APC) members with a knife back in November 2018, Guardian reports.

Chikwendu is being accused of attempted murder (Photo: Femi-Fani Kayode)

Source: Facebook

She was arraigned alongside three other persons - Emmanuel Anakan, Prisca Chikwendu, and Osakwe Azubuike.

Added to this, the defendants were also alleged to have been involved in offences bordering on cybercrime, intimidation, and threat to kill a woman named Lauretta.

