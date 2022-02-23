The Ode-Itsekiri road was on Wednesday, February 23, blocked by aggrieved natives of the Ifiekporo community in Delta

The indigenes are protesting the alleged refusal of oil companies in their community to sign an MoU with them

It was gathered that the protesters mounted a shrines while making incantations to vent their grievance over the situation

Ifeikopro, Warri South LGA, Delta - Natives of Ifiekporo community, Warri south local government area of Delta state on Wednesday, February 23, took laws into their hands and barricaded the Ode-Itsekiri road leading to some oil companies.

The indigenes are protesting the refusal of the oil and gas firms, Matrix, Pinnacle oil and Gas, AYM Shaffa among others, to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the community.

The natives said the oil firms have refused to sign an MoU with them (Photo: Vanguard)

Explaining the actions of the protesters, the public relations officer of the community, Monoyo Edon told Vanguard that the organisations have failed to reach an agreement with them for almost 10 after they began their operations.

Edon stated:

”We are not asking for too much, just sign an MoU with the community but they have been avoiding this. We have written several letters to them and even gave them an ultimatum on this.“

Motorists and other road users at the moment cannot access the expressway as natives have mounted a shrine on it while their fellows are making incantations.

