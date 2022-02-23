Some senior civil servants seem to be struggling with the new civil service rules introduced by the Buhari administration

To ensure efficiency in the system, the government had put in place modalities to ensure that only the best attain the highest heights in civil service

An exam conducted for directors aspiring to be permanent secretaries indicates 50 per cent of participants failed woefully

FCT, Abuja - A report by The Punch newspaper indicates that 37 directors in the Nigerian civil service failed a promotion exam for the role of a permanent secretary.

According to the report, another 37 directors who passed the examination, would sit an ICT proficiency test on Thursday, February 24 in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The Buhari-led administration continues to upgrade the civil service rules for efficiency. Photo credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

Part of a circular quoted in the report read:

“The invited candidates are to note that the ICT proficiency test will take place on Thursday, February 24, 2022, by 8 am at the Muhammadu Buhari Centre, National Intelligence Agency, Asokoro.”

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Civil servants react to new government policy, commend Buhari administration

Meanwhile, the national president, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Tommy Okon, has said the new Duty Tour Allowance (DTA) approved for public servants in the country by Federal Government is a welcome development.

Okon, who spoke with The Guardian newspaper, said civil servants have long expected the new DTA, adding that they are happy with the policy has been adopted.

FG to spend N3.53 trillion on infrastructure, human capital development in 2022

On her part, the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, has revealed that the federal government will spend N3.53 trillion on infrastructure and human capital development in the year 2022.

She stated this during a town hall meeting organised by the ministry of information and culture in Abuja on Tuesday, February 22, and attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

The minister said Nigeria’s huge and growing population offered both an economic challenge and opportunity in the light of constrained revenue proceeds brought on by several multi-dimensional factors, including the global pandemic and its impact on the local economy.

Infrastructural development: FG stresses need for partnership with Nigerian engineers

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari recently charged Nigerian engineers to partner with the federal government for the rapid infrastructural development of the country.

The president said this on Saturday, January 22 during the investiture ceremony of the 33rd national president and chairman-in-council of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engineer Tasiu Sa’ad Gidari-Wudil, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The president, who was the distinguished guest of honour and represented by the minister of science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, told the audience his administration has made significant progress in the infrastructural development of the country.

Source: Legit.ng